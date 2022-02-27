Putin’s end goal isn’t Ukraine but western civilization – the hatred for which he lapped up in the black milk he drank from the KGB’s teat

Source: Vladimir Putin sits atop a crumbling pyramid of power | Vladimir Sorokin | The Guardian

Opinion – “Black Milk”

I had to post this story for the opening line, alone (seen above). It made me laugh on a day when we really have little to laugh about.

It is pretty common, historically speaking, for allies to lampoon and satirize, even demonize the rulers of the opposing forces. But this one seems spot on.

When I was trying to get ahead in the world some years ago, there was a certain ‘professional’ whom I suspected as being some kind of Russian operative. If my repeated interior perceptions were correct, this person was part of a group of people so full of arrogance and hate that it wouldn’t have mattered if I was Einstein himself, there was no hope of my getting past this Stalinist brick wall if I was not perceived as willing and able to play their dark, meaningless game.

There was another person who was just as twisted, cynical, and confrontational as the head honcho, and last time I checked they worked in the same place.

Coincidence?

I don’t think so.

My point is, the Ukraine invasion shows us once again how psychopaths can lie through their teeth, put on a good show, and fool many people. But the proof is in the pudding. And this pudding, as the opening quote says, is full of “black milk.”

We need to realize this before it is too late. Invasions happen in many different ways. We have economic invasions, military, and bureaucratic invasions. The latter is probably the sneakiest but no less injurious to the health, wealth, and freedom of an otherwise good country like Canada.

Let us pray that even the psychopaths among us have that brief moment where they see the light and change their ways.