



What we see and do not see

Yesterday the major Canadian cable providers cut Russia Today from their availability list.

I understand why they did this however I do periodically watch Russia Today to try to understand the mind of the heavy-handed ideologue obviously behind it. So on the one hand, I thought blanking out RT was a good move if it saves lives and helps to stop the violence but on the other hand, I felt it was a bit Big Brotherish in itself.

Why can’t the people choose what they want to watch and make up their own minds instead of corporate or government regulators and ‘culture ministers’ telling us what is valuable or, for that matter, true and false? Are we really that dumb and childlike that we need a so-called nanny state to look out for our best interests?

In Canada, especially in extreme situations, it seems the nanny state sometimes takes precedence.

Human Bias

To say that RT is canceled because it pumps out “misinformation” might be a bit misleading in itself.

Every human being and culture on Earth is biased and in that sense, all TV stations arguably give out misinformation to some extent. Now, don’t get me wrong. While watching RT last night on YouTube – where last I checked you can still access it – the three men talking seemed like sad clowns or marionettes in a desperate dance to try to stay in Putin’s favor as he appears to become even crueler and more irrational than usual. Or maybe the talking heads were just brainwashed ideologues who really believed the wacky stuff they were saying.

The loop of these ‘three stooges’ kept repeating probably because so many other employees at RT have resigned. And I would like to emphasize that the logic and arguments forwarded did, indeed, seem incredibly biased (I am not an expert on political affairs). Even worse, at one point the main guy said NATO was a “paper tiger” and boasted with a glint in his eye that Russia had real steel.

Freaking weird. To see a TV host boast about his nation’s ability to kill innocent people en masse.

But RT did bring up Wikileaks, which, however illegally, did rock the boat. On that, see Wikileaks: Document dumps that shook the world – BBC

My point is, if anyone thinks what we regularly see on the news in democratic countries is the “whole story,” they need to smarten up. Our news does seem better than RT because we usually do present at least two sides and often several sides to a story. But still, there periodically seems to be something missing with what our leaders tell us. And that missing content arguably is a lie by omission—in a word, misinformation.

East vs. West

A long time ago I began to compare (especially North American) democracies to dictatorships because, as I have said elsewhere, I suspected there was a hostile operative hiding out in Canada who affected me in a terrible way. I remember talking with an American who “for the most part” agreed that Western ways were better than tyrannical ways but she didn’t see things in black and white terms.

As I grew wiser, I began to understand her point. But still, even today, I think we can see a significant difference between democracy on the one hand and dictators and desperados on the other hand.

So I stand behind NATO’s decision to try to humble Russia. Still, while we are doing that, let’s just be careful not to become too much like the very political systems we deplore.