He seemed so charming when we first met. So mysterious, with eyes dazzling like Rasputian diamonds in the night. But little did I know they were black diamonds. Kaleidoscopes of death.

But now I know. I can see the files on his SSD. He left his computer for just a moment with his password bypassed. I felt so bad but I couldn’t help myself. I had to know.

What were all those trips to Vienna really about? Why did all his brighter underlings at work get the short end of the stick while that horrendous hack, Billy Bangjob, get a permanent position?

Looking at his computer I am filled with dread. It is true. It’s all there. Files upon files upon files. My husband is a spy, keeping detailed profiles on anyone he feels threatens him. And yes, he answers to that madman in the East. Not directly. There is a handler or two in the middle. But President Kharkov is his man. Rather, he is Kharkov’s man. No doubt about that.

Now, what do I do? If I say something, could I be eliminated? If I keep quiet, do I live a life of complicity in the horrendous crimes we see on TV?

How could this monster put me in such a terrible position? What kind of cold-hearted creep does something like this?

Oh, I’ve got to go. He’s coming. I’ll try to write more later.

Yours,

The Wife.

The story, all names, characters, and incidents portrayed in this blog post are fictitious. No identification with actual persons (living or deceased), places, buildings, and products is intended or should be inferred.