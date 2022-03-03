Look, we all want a clean, non-violent Earth. Well, the vast majority of us. Only God knows why a few madpersons still prefer to solve problems with violence.

Last night on FOX News Hannity spelled out the hypocrisy of some Green activists: Ban pipelines and discourage drilling at home but buy all your oil and gas from somewhere else…

Unfortunately, that’s a lot like saying, I don’t like fishers and hunters but am happy to eat fish suffocated in a net and meat slaughtered at the end of town.

In a word, HYPOCRISY. Check it out. I edited this video. It’s actually two short clips. But since Hannity nailed it, I wanted to do a “Double Take.”



