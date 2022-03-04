Skillet frontman John Cooper has responded to criticism about his views on deconstruction from Phil …

Source: Deconstructing Deconstruction: Phil Vischer, John Cooper Spar Via Podcast

Opinion:

We can all learn from one another. This is something I have been attempting to say for many years. Back in the 90s, I wrote a grad paper to that effect for a somewhat baffling professor who seemed to (sort of) understand what I was saying but for some reason, would not offer any support for my career advancement. Pretty much every other professor in my academic journey was interested in and capable of looking at problems from various angles. But not this professor. It was their way or no way.

A sure sign of rank authoritarianism.

Anyhow, some 30 years later the world seems to be catching up to my IMO pioneering paper.

But isn’t that what academia is supposed to be? Ahead of the curve? And if an incompetent hack is behind the wheel should we simply lower our expectations or say something about it?

I think you know my answer.