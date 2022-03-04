Radio Schizoid! What a great name for a trance station. I awoke in the middle of the night and instead of watching TV decided to go to Shortwave (a free Linux radio app) where I found this station …

Read More: Opinion | Don’t drink, don’t take pills, just listen to… – Just My Stuff

Disclaimer: This blog does not render medical, legal, financial or other professional services. Those in need of expert assistance are advised to consult an appropriate licensed professional.

Since I am reblogging this at Earthpages.org, see Earthpages complete Policy and Disclaimer here: https://epages.wordpress.com/policy-and-disclaimer/