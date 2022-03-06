many of us in the free world can still watch various perspectives. For now, anyhow.

One of the nicest new channels I have discovered is Euronews. It’s available on smart TV in Canada thru the Haystack News app and probably on other apps, depending on your TV’s OS.

Just now I watched one of my favorite segments of Euronews, called NoComment. It’s basically short amateur films shot from a phone, without any commentary whatsoever. The pictures speak for themselves. In this sequence (still photo above) we see an elderly person taking tiny little steps across a freakin’ plank about a foot wide. It’s heartbreaking to see a senior put in a predicament like this.

Not that I expect Putin to soften if he happened to read this. We really need to figure out how to stop this man and his tawdry agents around the world before it is too late. This is not “hysteria” as Putin put it, but reality. The threat is real and we need to do something now. As I have been saying since I graduated, occupations are not only physical but also bureaucratic. Both put a steady squeeze on freedom until we can’t breathe and the only way to survive is to become a conflicted stooge who just might betray friends, lovers, and even family.

So we need to ask ourselves, What can I do now?