The other day someone suggested I start up a radio station and it sort of clicked. I don’t have the resources to create a brick-and-mortar station but as a former college DJ at two different universities, I do like to select tunes and talk about them.

So what better place than right here?

Music beat the Nazis

The Nazis, it has been said, were defeated by music. Music, of course, by itself isn’t enough to stop a depraved madman like Hitler, Putin, or my fictional money-laundering spy ‘Professor X’ as I have written about in the past. But it helps.

When the tenor of a nation begins to go off-key and gradually slide into a harsh and grating discord, people can forget that things used to be better. The younger generation may not even realize that a finer way of living is possible. They may simply accept that things must be as rotten as they currently are. But that is not true. We always have a choice.

Desensitization is a pretty common human dynamic. Even this morning I notice on MSN News that Ukraine falls about halfway down the page and is not the top story. People not immediately being shelled or fleeing for cover probably need to take a psychological break from the stress and strain so go into denial or partial denial—for a while, that is.

Different ways of ‘losing it’

Another kind of desensitization is the slow and steady type. We lose freedoms but some additional development deflects our attention, and we worry about the new problem and stop caring about the first one. So when things eventually move on to a more stable state, we end up less free than before, and just passively accept it.

Even worse than desensitization is what some call the Stockholm syndrome. This is when victims of abuse come to actually identify with their abuser. Not only that, they may even perpetuate the abuse by behaving just like their original abuser.

Human beings are odd creatures. We like to think we are wise and rational but in reality, we can be fooled in so many ways.

So with this preamble, I present my first tune for Radio Freedom.

And the studio version, which got tons of airplay when I was a boy listening to my AM radio behind our old house in the springtime.

“Free” wasn’t quite a one-hit-wonder band. They had two big tunes, “All Right Now” being one of them and the other, “Wishing Well” charting in the UK and Germany. As top-notch musicians, they circulated with bigger names like Mick Jagger, Steve Winwood, John Entwistle, and Ginger Baker.

A blast from the past from FREE!