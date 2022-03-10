One of the nice things about being a free-wheelin’ blogger is you can change things as soon as they start to get stale. No contracts, no long-term obligations. In fact, I might delete this whole site tonight!

Just kidding… but there have been times when I have considered it.

Radio Love is a spinoff from Radio Freedom. The term “freedom” is so loaded that any intelligent person will get bored of hearing it too much. Yes, I believe in freedom but we still have a long way to go. Small-minded people champion so many politically correct freedoms but still stigmatize a lot of other variations from the status quo.

Love is the answer, even if the Beatles ended up suing each other not too long after releasing “All You Need is Love.” Problem is, nobody is perfect and that’s where the “Love Train” gets stalled or, as we see today, derailed.

Next up on Radio Love is this enduring song by The O’Jays. If you haven’t heard this single I don’t know what to say. Even if you’re ten years old you should hear this song! Okay, I’m exaggerating a little bit but seriously “Love Train” is a tune.

And yes, Russia and China are in there too.

Oh and btw. I was ten years old when this was released in ’72. And I dug it then as I dig it now!