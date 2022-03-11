“Love Train” (see last time) reminds me of another big song, “Peace Train” by Cat Stevens.

After converting to Islam Cat Stevens (as Yusuf Islam) made some comments which attracted a lot of negative press and reactions from fellow musicians.

Cat Stevens at one time wrote beautiful, insightful songs that I thoroughly enjoyed as a kid, especially in the summertime at our old family cottage.

Myself, I can still cherish those golden moments because IMO good art is augmented by a realm beyond space and time, regardless of how things may pan out in the life of the artist.

Do I not listen to anything produced by Phil Spector because he was put in jail for murder?

Nope. I still listen to Let it Be every once in a while. And I think music, in general, deserves the same kind of artistic reprieve.

For me, famous messengers may be interesting, even controversial, but it’s their message that gets them noticed in the first place.

Artists themselves are usually huge letdowns, showing the usual human biases in whatever beliefs they happen to be invested in.