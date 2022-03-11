Well folks, I guess I can’t be a kid listening to my AM radio forever. 😅 Today I’m going back to revising Think Free, which is finding its new home here, integrated at earthpages.org. “Infallibility” is next on the list. There’s nothing too groundbreaking here and I just made a few minor stylistic updates to the former entry. But the show must go on… not just with music, but with thinking too!

Infallibility is a Catholic doctrine formulated in 1870 by the First Vatican Council yet some believers say “infallibility” has always been present in the Catholic Church.

Strictly speaking, infallibility refers to the Pope‘s inability to err when speaking ex cathedra (Latin: from the chair) and only when solemnly defining issues concerning faith and morals.

One often hears that since 1870 only the dogmas of the Immaculate Conception and the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary are considered ex cathedra. However, some Catholics maintain that infallibility extends to all Catholic teachings concerning faith and morals.

In fact, just how this term should be understood is still debated online. But one thing is clear: Infallibility does not refer to cosmological issues nor does it relate to grave blunders in ethical judgment.

For instance, Galileo Galilei (1564-1642) was formally tried and found guilty by the Church for claiming that the sun – not the earth – was at the center of the solar system. The Catholic Encyclopedia explains as follows: