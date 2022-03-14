Hi everyone. This was recorded thru a ‘new’ computer — all explained in the podcast. The sorta borderline sound quality is from just using the built-in mic with the Windows Record App. I did my best to clarify it. Sounds sorta like those folks on TV corresponding from a foreign country. But I guess in most cases that’s what I’m doing here, huh?🤣

I hope this makes sense and reaches you. Especially those who might need to reconsider how they’re living or perhaps spiritually dying right now. Satan is clever as hell. He’s the Lord of Hell. And we see his works today in full color. HD and 4K.

Read along with the second part here: https://epages.wordpress.com/2022/03/14/when-soviet-led-forces-crushed-the-1968-prague-spring-history-opinion/