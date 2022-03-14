A 1968 attempt in Czechoslovakia to introduce liberal reforms was met with a violent invasion of Soviet-led troops.

Source: When Soviet-Led Forces Crushed the 1968 ‘Prague Spring’ – HISTORY



Opinion:

The RSS Reader that I found this story on is no longer available. The developer seems either Russian, Slavic or Ukrainian. I’m not sure which particular Cyrillic script the developer’s website had but it is down today. Most likely the effects of one madman.

Speaking of madmen and women, I wonder how being occupied by the Russians might have affected some young Czech intellectuals. Imagine losing everything your family ever had. Say your grandfather was a filthy rich baron and suddenly the communists take it all. No fun. I guess you would have a choice, join the new regime or be a street peanut vendor. Of course, some managed to escape – people like ballet dancers, musicians, or others with exceptional talent. But the rank and file would not be so lucky.

How does occupation affect the mind?

We have seen how vulnerable humanity is to adverse situations. The moment Covid hit, all hell broke loose in the USA and later, in Canada too. Other countries around the world also became agitated, with public demonstrations, gang-related killings, and other signs of psycho-social unrest increasing dramatically.

How about an occupation? How might that warp or unhinge some people’s minds?

I ask with the hope and aim of prevention. Once we begin to rationalize being bad actors, the weeds of evil can overtake our souls. We see the result of this today in Ukraine. But I think other far more subtle occurrences are also happening.

We need to remember that no matter how bad things get, we always have a choice. Letting the weeds choke out the garden may seem like a ‘practical’ choice but it’s not. We pay in the long run. And some may pay eternally.