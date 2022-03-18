This one goes back to 1975. I first heard it on a tape that a friend of one of my sibs had left behind. It was a Maxell tape, which sort of enhanced the whole thing. Maxell was the big name in tapes back then. They cost a bit more but until challenged by TDK, Maxell was it.
Again, played this in the house through a fairly good stereo. Genesis loudspeakers with a passive subwoofer, either a Marantz or Yamaha amp (had both). Pioneer tape deck. To my young ears, this sounded like some adult world that I could intuitively comprehend but knew I hadn’t quite grown into.
Sound familiar? I’m sure many have had similar experiences while growing up. Then you grow up and look back, and the whole thing is recast into yet another light.
Enjoy.
Love these tracks! They sound so familiar but I can’t place them. You can’t be as old as me, surely? 🤣
I’m not sure. I was born in ’62. Not the summer but the spring!😊
Me, 1950, sooo long ago!
No, it’s all relative. These days I like Frank Sinatra but as a kid he was not on my radar!
Wonderful sounds from a bygone world, and yes, I remember the equipment. It is hard to imagine a world in which people were more important than cell phones.
Nicely put!
And give me analog audio any day. 😇
