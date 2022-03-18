For me, World Sleep Day was yesterday. By the time I got around to doing my St. Patrick’s Day podcast, I was pretty tired from playing around with old mics, connectors, and computers. Running out of steam, I realized I could just use my phone and get a better result. I almost didn’t continue but wanted to get the podcast out on the same day, so did it anyhow.

This morning, bright and alert, I saw this short segment on CP24, arguably Toronto’s leading news channel.

The lady is from the Canadian Mental Health Association and she’s talking about the importance of sleep. I tend to disagree with some of what many people say on this topic because for me, sleep is essential but I have a slightly different view of why we sometimes wake up or cannot sleep.

In a nutshell, you can see it as a medical disorder, something that God wills, or perhaps some combination of the two. The first viewpoint is by far the most popular in our largely secular, materialistic world. But if anyone wishes to discuss the latter perspectives, feel free to follow up in the comments area.

Another funny thing about this segment was the continual plug for Sleep Country Canada, a store that runs a lot of radio ads—so many that I can sing the jingle just as easily as the Pizza Pizza jingle (a Pizza chain also heard on the radio for quite some time).

While the lady was talking, the text below sent out various messages about how, to paraphrase, Sleep Country Canada is concerned about this and that issue regarding sleep and mental health, almost mirroring her words in concise, thematic summaries.

Near the end, the text told us that the segment was indeed sponsored by Sleep Country Canada.

Hmm.

How do you feel about corporate sponsors when it comes to psychology and, I would argue, spirituality?