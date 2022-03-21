Renovatory work on the Kuçovë base began in January, as military spending in much of Europe has been rising.

Opinion:

I don’t really believe in reincarnation but when I consider WW-II pilots being shot down, a funny kind of familiarity sometimes comes over me. Was I shot down in a past life? I doubt it. More likely, I am sensing the experiential traces of a tragedy that some poor soul, now in heaven, underwent.

That explanation may seem far-fetched to some people. But isn’t it odd how so many will reject the ‘heavenly connection’ hypothesis but easily accept the paranormal belief in past lives—i.e. that the soul moves from one body to another over lifetimes?

I think we can partly attribute this bias to cultural conditioning. Many cultures uncritically accept the notion of reincarnation but few thinkers try to understand the alleged phenomenon of “flashbacks” in some other way.

Anyhow, the above link points to a good short video with more broken down, rusting communist-era planes in Albania. Definitely worth watching just for the historical value.