Stumbling through the pandemic

In the middle of the pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called an early election, overestimating his popularity and banking on a majority victory that would have given him powers not available with his minority government.

The election results came out about the same as before. The whole affair was a huge waste of taxpayers’ money, put lives at risk through more public exposure, and changed nothing. Trudeau still had a minority government after his very unpopular election.

If playing politics fails, why not play even harder and see how that goes?

This morning Canadians were shocked to find out that the Liberal government made a three-year ‘soft merger’ deal with Jagmeet Singh’s New Democratic Party, giving the Liberals almost total power – assuming the deal doesn’t fall through between now and its 2025 terminus.

Meanwhile, the acting Conservative Leader Candice Bergen says this does not represent what Canadians actually voted for. Again, Trudeau’s early election reaped a minority government, not a majority which for all intents and purposes he now possesses for the next three years.

Trudeau says he wants to “deliver” to Canadians and give them what they want. But we wanted a minority government in the first place, not a Liberal/NDP pact resulting in a majority rule.

Apparently, Trudeau wants to give Canadians his particular vision of Canada instead of Canadians’ vision of Canada, and will stop at almost nothing to do so.

In all seriousness, I think we need to keep an eye on Trudeau to ensure this is the last rabbit he pulls out of his hat. Otherwise, it might be a real ZoNK! next time.