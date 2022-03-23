Community, family, connection … how trees could be the model for a new way of being

Source: The big idea: can forests teach us to live better? | Science and nature books | The Guardian

Opinion:

This is an interesting read suggesting that trees belong within a caring community that actually exists underground, facilitated through chemical interactions at the tips of roots.

The big trees look after the little ones by donating parcels of food and information, serving as “mother trees”.

Also of note is that the article pretty much overlooks the idea that trees have an aggregate but individual consciousness, something which I have come to believe over the years.

But that’s just the same old Western, secular bias: Chemicals, chemicals, chemicals.

True, we can more easily verify chemical reactions than spiritual interactions. But just because most people are tuned out to the latter does not mean they do not exist. By way of analogy, if nobody has a radio turned on, do all radio stations and their transmitters suddenly disappear?

We can’t hear them. They don’t exist!

Turn on the radio! 😆 You might be surprised at what you pick up. 😲