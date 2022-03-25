The original TV series mined social issues brilliantly – a radio remake in the era of the ‘red wall’ makes sense, says writer and editor John Merrick

Bent coppers.

Perhaps because it’s still fairly early in the morning I initially thought of deformed pennies and didn’t get the insinuation. Also, we call the police cops, not so much coppers, in Canada.

That cleared up, here’s a link to a Guardian story about a BBC TV show that admittedly I have never seen. But it looks interesting and certainly caught my attention while going through my RSS feeds.

Just yesterday I did a little of what the depth psychiatrist Carl Jung called active imagination. For Jung, active imagination is releasing your inner creativity to explore new ideas and possible mystical connections. It’s not creative visualization, ala Shakti Gawain, where practitioners imagine things they want in the belief that doing so facilitates their manifestation. No, active imagination is just thinking outside of the box, freeing your imagination while consciously monitoring the whole process.

So what was mine?

Well, yesterday I imagined that I was talking with the late Jack Layton.

Most Canadians will recognize the name. Layton was a leading politician for the NDP and also worked in civic politics.

Was I actually talking with Jack Layton’s ghost or simply actively imagining? Only God knows. And I guess Mr. Layton too.😅

Anyhow, in my never-ending quest for knowledge, last night while doing the dishes in the kitchen I asked Mr. Layton:

“For how long has City Council been tainted by corruption?”

“Ever since the 1970s,” came my reply. And this morning, shortly after writing this, Mr. Layton inwardly ‘reappeared’ with an update while I was in the washroom. Seriously, it happens at the oddest of times! 🤣

Today my actively imagined Layton added, “Actually, it really began in the late 1960s to early 70s.”

How nice that ghosts can update like the rest of us! 😄 I mean, err. Imagined ghosts…😲

But in all sincerity at first, I was mildly surprised by Mr. Latyton’s ‘answer.’ I didn’t think corruption in City Hall went back quite that far. Then after a moment’s reflection, I thought it made sense.

Now again, I have no idea if this was simply my imagination. But the fact that TV shows like the above-linked BBC production are so wildly popular tends to point to a hard and unpleasant reality:

It’s not only impoverished places on the other side of the globe that are corrupt. Corruption is a global issue. It’s also a hugely underreported issue, for obvious reasons. However, underreporting does not make a problem nonexistent or, for that matter, go away.

The question is, what can we do about it?

Not talking or naively fawning over corrupt “dignitaries” (cough cough) certainly is not going to help.

Like any disease, if left unchecked, corruption just grows and grows and grows until the only way to have anything is to become corrupt oneself.

Do we want that in Canada?

Does anyone with their head screwed on right want that anywhere?

