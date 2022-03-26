Just something silly and light for your Saturday. I need a break from the bombs, the death and general madness of Putin and all who support him.
Recently I bricked my Walkman by trying to delete some files in Windows that I had added in Linux. I guess the mixup was just too much for the slightly older device. Luckily, a search told me that it had a reset button so getting out my favorite needle from my grandmother’s sowing box, I tried it.
It worked!
I had a similar problem with a new laptop that I was bouncing back and forth between Windows and Linux, trying out miracast, hdmi cables and the like. Being a low-end machine, I think I just overwhelmed it and it was bricked too.
Enter Grandma’s pin again!
Success!
Sometimes family history really does come in handy. 😅