Just My Stuff

Recently I bricked my Walkman by trying to delete some files in Windows that I had added in Linux. I guess the mixup was just too much for the slightly older device. Luckily, a search told me that it had a reset button so getting out my favorite needle from my grandmother’s sowing box, I tried it.

It worked!



I had a similar problem with a new laptop that I was bouncing back and forth between Windows and Linux, trying out miracast, hdmi cables and the like. Being a low-end machine, I think I just overwhelmed it and it was bricked too.

Enter Grandma’s pin again!

Success!

Sometimes family history really does come in handy. 😅