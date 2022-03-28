Here’s a pretty minimalist version of a tune I’ve been thinking about since about 2012.

From SoundCloud:

Third take on a track composed around 2012. As time passes, every remix becomes more abstract… Special thanks to the amazing vocal clip from girlhurl at https://freesound.org/people/girlhurl/sounds/339158/ without which this track would have a lot less character.

Image is a 1977 paperback of “The Woman Destroyed” by Simone De Beauvoir.

I remember looking at this photo and getting it on some level, even though I was very young.