The 94th Academy Awards on Sunday maintained a buoyant spirit until Will Smith took great offence to a joke by presenter Chris Rock about the best-actor nominee’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Source: Will Smith slaps, swears at Chris Rock during live Oscars broadcast | CBC News

Opinion:

The Academy Awards were so boring, especially in light of the real-world drama going on in Europe, I turned it off shortly after it began and switched to working on the song I posted earlier. But I must say, Beyoncé was impressive, to say the least. I saw that much.

As for the now-famous “slap” by Will Smith, I PVR’d the show and watched it just now. I think we need to reframe this story to also underscore the tasteless and insulting “joke” by Chris Rock. Most headlines are emphasizing Smith’s actions but not what precipitated them.

I have always liked Will Smith, right back to The Fresh Prince. The guy is oozing with talent and charm.

What many news outlets do not report is that Smith’s wife has gone public with her diagnosis of alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss.

What kind of person would joke about that?

The Academy tweeted that it “does not condone violence in any form” but no mention of snide public shaming for a medical disorder that nobody should be ashamed about?

The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

What a load of b.s.

No wonder I turned the whole thing off before this happened…