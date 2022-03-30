Hey everyone, after the infamous slap and all the varied messages around it, I began to feel it was pointless to offer any kind of commentary on any topic.

Some folks veered more toward the Will Smith side while others took the Chris Rock side. Then we hear that Rock apparently had no idea about Jada Pinkett Smith’s medical disorder.

Shortly after the event, the ever-charming Helena Humphrey at Euronews tweeted that she didn’t want to see “that other thing all day long,” which to me seemed a bit dismissive.

I just want to see ONE soundbite, just one from Jessica Chastain’s best actress acceptance speech in a TV report please, not that other thing all day long — Helena Humphrey (@helenachumphrey) March 28, 2022

I really like Humphrey. She seems like an intelligent upper-class Brit with her heart in the right place. And I don’t love watching people get hit on TV. But I do think the incident and especially its responses illustrate some of the deep hypocrisies – and frankly, lies – that run through Western culture.

And that is a big story, as the massive public reaction indicated.

Most reasonable people don’t like phony news, fabricated ideologies, and pious virtue signaling. No, they like what’s really happening in the world today. They respond to truth, not to political correctness or sugar-coated fiction. And the infamous slap arguably uncovered just a wee bit of a societal underbelly that some Westerners prefer to repress or ignore. I’ll leave you, the reader, to fill in the blanks.

In the meantime, I’d like to cut into a song by Supertramp called “Just a Normal Day.” The tune and the album are not this band’s most popular offerings but they spoke to me this morning, and they did many years ago.