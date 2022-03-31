While cooking dinner I happened to find a great sci-fi radio station that was streaming a tale about a WW-II Nazi officer who was about to be tried for his crimes. He was either dead or passed out. I’m not sure as I just heard the middle of the program before dinner was ready. But the trial clearly was otherworldly… that is, not the kind of ‘justice’ we find in this world. I liked the show so tracked it down on YouTube, extracted a short clip, made a soundtrack, cropped some photos, and put this together.

While listening to the radio show I couldn’t help but think that Putin should hear this. But then I thought, people like that will only laugh. They are so deluded they don’t realize they are most likely in for a very bad shock when they bite the dust. I say probably because only God knows where souls go when they die. But for me, I would never want to take a chance like so many twisted fools do. When we harm others, the pain invariably comes back on us. It may take a while but rest assured, we cannot fool God or escape divine justice.

It’s just the way it is.

Original music by Mike Clark. Photos via Google Images. Radio show clip is from “Death’s Head Revisited.”

