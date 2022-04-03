An increase in Canada’s carbon pricing plan will make filling up your gas tank more expensive on Friday morning.

Source: Carbon tax increase: How will it affect gas prices? | CTV News

Opinion:

A person with a grand vision admits their mistakes and accepts that life is about adapting to ever-changing circumstances. However, a little person never admits mistakes but just blunderers on in the same direction, firmly set in their ways.

This April we have unprecedented inflation with the price of everything going through the roof and guess what?

Excessive energy costs are a massive driver of this difficult socio-economic climate.

So what does Trudeau do? He goes ahead with his scheduled Carbon Tax increase. We already had a Carbon Tax in Canada but it just rose even higher on April 1.

Trudeau says we will get rebates in the mail. And yes, people like me will get the odd, very modest check. But what Trudeau doesn’t say is that energy costs ripple through the entire system.

It’s not just about getting cash back from a pump increase. It’s about the overall cost of doing business in Canada, from start-up to full implementation. And it doesn’t stop there. Transportation costs rise for products, forcing retailers to pay and therefore charge more to keep their doors open to the public.

So the net cost of this energy price hike is cumulative. Everything goes up, everyone has less purchasing power, and many folks suffer dearly. Meanwhile, the most vulnerable, say, those just trying to hold on to their apartment may suffer disastrously.

Does Mr. Trudeau concede that now is not the time to play the role of ‘Green Messiah?’

Ha.

What do you think?

And did I mention that “Canada’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions currently represent about 1.6 percent of the global total”?¹

Does it really make sense to drive people out of their homes when our national emissions are not even a drop in the ocean of the remaining 98.4 % of global emissions?

Trudeau may be good at dancing on the world stage with his elite European friends. But he’s weak at math. And he is even worse when it comes to common sense and caring for everyday Canadians.

¹ https://www.ivey.uwo.ca/media/2112500/4462-ghg-emissions-report-v03f.pdf – The report goes on to say that per capita, Canadians fall in the Top 10. Canada is a freezing cold country. Simply put, we need more energy to survive. Live here for a while and you will understand. My toes are cold right now as I write and the furnace is on even in April.