While scientists question whether extrasensory perception exists, for decades the Defense Department took an offensive interest in studying psychic phenomena

If you have been around for a while and have any interest in things unusual, you will probably recall how the internet was abuzz with all sorts of New Age ideas around the turn of the century. Art Bell’s radio show was tops, and it seemed the web facilitated anything to do with psychics, UFOs, ETs… whatever.

We also thought the internet would change the world. Well, it has. But not in the way we had hoped for. Instead of becoming a great leveler, the old propensity for greed and control has reemerged with just a few cardholders now actually censoring what we can say online.

On the topic of alleged psychic knowing, my gut feeling is that Americans are way behind other countries in this area. Americans, to generalize, are more externally oriented than most people around the world. Notwithstanding the inevitable exceptions to the rule, Americans tend to operate on the surface of the psyche. And that’s why they are so good at business. They are masters of all things worldly.

Other people around the world may seem ‘underdeveloped’ to the American eye. But that’s an arrogant cultural bias that is now biting the USA in the behind.

Some folks, IMO, are far more advanced when it comes to what we might call psychic skills. Very few if any from the USA seem to be at the “Olympic level” as Dean Radin puts it in the following video. No, the psychic Olympians tend to come from so-called ‘underdeveloped’ lands and keep their abilities under wraps because they don’t want people to know what they are up to. Some may be hostile operators using their uncanny abilities to manipulate and deceive vulnerable innocents in the target country.

Imagine a hostile operator who comes to the New World, can read what you’re thinking and marries a young innocent to bolster their cover. Meanwhile, he or she is connected to criminal funds hidden away in sketchy banks all around the world.

Science fiction? Fantasy?

Only God and the person of interest would know for sure!

