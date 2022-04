Hi everyone, I went outside for a few minutes tonight to clear my mind. It was chilly but manageable. Really quite a nice break. Upon coming back inside I found myself in what I call my “Hanshan mode.” Originally I was just going to do short verse but then decided on the Haiku challenge. Haiku are fun. They are like word puzzles because the syllables go 5 – 7 – 5 for the three lines.

These look better on the original web page, so I’ll just provide the Twitter links, which will take you there.