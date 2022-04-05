Source: SNC-Lavalin affair – Wikipedia

Opinion:

Here’s a juicy little story going back about 3 years. Most international readers will probably not know about this aspect of Trudeau’s track record. In essence, he says he loves Indigenous peoples and women but when one of same (Jody Wilson-Raybould) becomes problematic with regard to his alleged corruption, she gets shuffled off to an insignificant cabinet position and ultimately resigns.

Now here’s what I want you to do. I want you to just skim over the above-linked Wikipedia article and instead of reading the name, “Trudeau,” replace it with the name, “Putin.”

Here’s the link again: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SNC-Lavalin_affair

Let me stress that I am not equating Justin Trudeau with Vladimir Putin.

Trudeau is a politician with views I often disagree with. Vladimir Putin is a violent human rights criminal. No, this thought experiment of mine actually arose before Putin’s invasion of and massacres within Ukraine. I have been following Putin so knew what a monster he is, even before his inhumane violence in Ukraine.

But just, if you will, try the thought experiment for yourself and replace the name “Trudeau” in the Wikipedia article with that of “Putin.”

How does it read? What conclusions do you draw?

And then I guess my next question is, why does Canada get a free pass? Do we really deserve the squeaky clean image we have been selling to the rest of the world?

To me, it seems probable that some kind of quiet corruption runs through much of the Canadian political system, and that’s how Trudeau wiggled his way out of trouble. If the name “Putin” were in that Wikipedia article, we could be almost sure of it.

Try my thought experiment and see what you think.

Why do I bother with this three-year-old story?

Well, if a society is sick, assuming it is healthy will not lead to a cure. It’s about time Canadians and also our friends around the world realize that Canada is a master at playing innocent when in fact, all sorts of problems lurk within its borders.

Again, I don’t offer this sociological ‘diagnostic’ to trash Canada but to help save it. Trudeau has shown signs of authoritarianism and if history tells us anything, it tells us that if left unchecked authoritarianism can grow into something entirely false, Orwellian, and downright horrifying.

I, for one, do not want that.

How about you?