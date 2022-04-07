Hi everyone, this morning I felt it would be a good time to pick up on Louis and Stella. Please be forewarned that this particular segment is heavy-going and contains graphic images which some may find disturbing. However, given what we are seeing in the news these days it could be seen as a healthy warning for anyone wise enough to listen.

© 2022, Michael William Clark. All rights reserved.

Did you miss part of the story? Find it here!

“That’s right, we travel through time. Did you know that mu is a letter of the Greek alphabet?” he said, although he wasn’t familiar with the KLF.

Before Sondra could answer he began to drift into an inner world. The surrounding voices trailed off and the campfire’s light began to morph into something almost unearthly. The dope was strong and Louis was getting high.

Entering a semi-trance, he sat rapt as his mind’s eye discerned all the colors of the spectrum. The hues slowly shifted into patterned images as the hippies’ voices faded into nothingness. The evolving shapes began to appear human—at least, they seemed human. Some of the apparitions were decidedly grotesque and beastly. Louis sensed intense pain and suffering, but not his own. Like Dante being led down to the Inferno, he was glimpsing the depths of hell without being affected himself.

With no guide other than his own internal witness, Loius made out the shadowy shapes of dead souls trapped in the underworld. They screamed in helpless, twisted agonies of woe. One unfortunate wretch hung from a spike driven through his open mouth and lower jaw. A sign was posted over his head that read:

“HE SPENT HIS LIFE SLANDERING OTHERS.”

Another soul who had profited from the misery of young, captive ‘sex workers’ floundered, half-smothered in a vast tub of feces. Brawny Amazonian women whipped him mercilessly. Green scaled creatures scraped at his bleeding, open sores with piercing claws, tasting scraps of flesh with ghoulish delight.

“Please stop! Please stop! Pullease…” Louis winced at the cacophony of desperate cries echoing through the cavern.

A woman, a corrupt union leader who had bullied, destroyed or murdered anyone who got in her way was fastened to an iron table at the bottom of a sulfur pit. A bulky creature with the head of a condor was eating away at her stomach. The grotesque beast paused every few seconds, looked around, and smacked its powerful beak in smug satisfaction. The ruptured part of the woman’s belly would regenerate during this brief interval, waiting to be devoured anew… over and over again.

Louis witnessed several other horrific scenes in appalled fascination as he remained untouched by the fire, stench, and gloom surrounding these ruined, despairing souls.

© 2022, Michael William Clark. All rights reserved.

Did you miss part of the story? Find it here!