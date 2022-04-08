Dance me to the end of love ~ Leonard Cohen

One of the top-rated free online radion stations at Shortwave is DanceWave. I checked it out last night and it is good. Very good. Basically, the station is split into two halves. One channel streams dance music before the year 2000 and the other from 2000 to today.

I really enjoyed both. Before 2000 reminds me of doing my doctorate in Ottawa, Canada (1992-97), and the two years after I remained in that mostly freezing city before moving to Toronto in 1999. Dance music was raw back then. The drum samples were pretty basic, as were the synthesizer sounds. But even then Dance had its hypnotic charms.

Post-2000, we see Dance going into all sorts of new directions and displaying unprecedented layers of sophisticated production techniques and, for the uninitiated, inspiration and skill.

Contrary to the opinion of audio dinosaurs stuck in the past – “I WANT MY MTV…” – dance music does not automatically pop out of a computer at the push of a button. Well, ultimately it does. But not until loads and loads of human skill, time, and talent go into its production. Just because someone doesn’t know what that means or how it’s done does not mean it is not true.

One may not like the end result, and that’s fine. Nobody can tell another person what to like. But to say it’s not music or not human, well that is just false. It’s DIFFERENT from the past and I dare say, probably where everything is going – for music and video – in the very near future.

So that’s all great except for maybe one thing. DanceWave is based in Hungary. And the Hungarian government is decried by democratic lands as pro-Putin.

Okay, so does that mean we should not listen to the station? Should we boycott it along with everything else even remotely related to Putin?

Hmm.

First off, we would do well to understand that not everyone in the recent election voted for the returning Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán. There was a considerable minority that banded together in an attempt to stop his rule. They failed. Orbán got in again and the NATO countries are not pleased.

But you know what? I’m inclined to live with my uncertainty for now and listen. I think it’s a really good radio station. It doesn’t just play the big names but lots of worthwhile lesser-known artists. And you can easily track them down and listen again because links are provided to three major online services: YouTube, Spotify and Deezer.

What do you think? Should we cover our ears or not?

Myself, I think it would be a shame not to listen, especially if it turned out that this radion station was not owned or operated by Orbán supporters.

As a final thought, I wonder how many climate change activists have been zooming around on Russian oil… consuming loads of jet fuel to attend high-profile conferences and speak about the perils of global warming.

We live in a complicated world. Should a child or young teen be telling us what to do? To me, it seems most kids and teens are just not old enough to understand all the consequences of their public speaking, no matter how well-intended. Mind you, not a few adults exhibit the emotional and intellectual outlook of a child or young teen.

Such is life in the 21st century.