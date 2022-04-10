Here’s a cute little video taken Saturday. I didn’t plan to make a video but only tried to get a good photo. The iPhone makes short videos out of your photos unless you tell it not to. I didn’t learn how to shut that feature off until after this. Anyhow, I sort of like it.

Spring is very raw here. Deck needs paint but it’s still a bit too cold to tackle that job.

We have so many squirrels in Toronto. Back in the days of Stephen Leacock, I think the city used to be called The City of Squirrels, or something like that. Maybe now it’s the City of Racoons… who just love to eat our trash!

But I still like squirrels better. Some raccoons can be rabid and dangerous. I don’t think squirrels pose any real threat. And they’re cuter.

We also have rabbits, which are pretty sweet.

Enjoy your Sunday folks. We won’t overcome the current evils of this world by being miserable. That’s what evil wants.

You know the old saying, “Misery loves company.”

Let’s not buy into it!