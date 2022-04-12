I Never Promised You A Rose Garden was one of those 1960s books that a lot of folks had hanging around the home.

We had a copy and I held onto it right through university as it reminded me that there were other ways of viewing so-called mental health, along with the institution of psychiatry that currently deals with it.

There was also a 1970 hit song following the same general idea that life has its ups and downs, sunny and cloudy days.

Yesterday I came across a somewhat interesting set of articles, actually installments for a book, at Mad in America. I don’t talk about Mad in America too much, mostly because I don’t really like the general vibe. It seems a bit extreme and the puns aren’t that funny. If you want to effectively change things I think the best way, especially in a sensitive area, is to just be matter-of-fact.

That’s what I did when I wrote a grad paper on the same topic as this Mad In America piece.

Mind you, my grad essay was written roughly thirty years before “Insane Medicine.” So it’s not quite as up-to-date but the general sense is much the same. I talk about world mysticism, Michel Foucault, and the relativity of “the normal” throughout history and across cultures.

Sadly, the professor I wrote for was a backward authoritarian. And although you would think that the university would be a place to welcome fresh new ideas aimed toward the betterment of humanity, I heard through the grapevine that this professor said to a student:

A university is a place where a professor gets a paycheck.

Soon after, things went from bad to worse with this person and their unaccountable power to damage my funding and career opportunities.

Anyhow, I wasn’t going to bother posting on this topic again but it is important. Psychiatry and the medical model of mental health often pass under the radar of critical thinking. And that’s no good. Not in the past, not now, nor for the future.

Check out the article and see what you think. I found Chapter 2: The Scientism of Psychiatry (Part 2) especially relevant.

I haven’t read everything. It is pretty dense and detailed. And I do not necessarily agree or disagree with the author’s arguments. However, I think we really do need to talk. Not in the taken-for-granted parameters of talking about mental health but rather conversing intelligently from socio-historical and spiritual perspectives.

As I say, I already tried at the grad level and one backward professor effectively shut me down. However, the world is bigger than one authoritarian ‘scholar’ whose ultimate goal in life simply might be to get a paycheck. So I keep talking here at Earthpages from time to time. Hopefully, some of my readers will at least think and not just blindly accept what we are being spoonfed today by the medical establishment and all of its social work spinoffs.