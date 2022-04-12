Glad this morning to have finished the yearly grind of submitting income tax. I am always amazed at the sheer number of ways in which the Federal, Provincial and Municipal governments can dig into our pockets. And not only with income tax. Let’s not forget sales tax, property taxes, energy taxes, inheritance taxes… the list goes on. It’s a wonder anyone has a red penny left to live on.

I suppose I wouldn’t mind if I had confidence in the government’s ability to spend wisely. But with Justin Trudeau, I get the impression that we have a rich kid (his father was a lawyer in a leading firm and the PM of Canada) who never really had to think about how much things cost, how to balance the books, and so on.

Trudeau just spends, spends, and spends, throwing our money away to the most utterly trite causes at the drop of a hat. One time he even pledged our support over Twitter after seeing some celebrities giving away money for, I think it was, “kids education around the world” (or something like that) on TV. He didn’t bother going through parliament. He just tweeted our money away perhaps because it looked cool, just like the celebrities he would love to hang with.

I don’t mind helping people but the truth is, a lot of global aid money just goes to local crimelords and never to the intended recipients. Perhaps we should start trying to help others by breaking up crime rings, not only in other countries but right here in Canada as well.

The situation reminds me of the old days when European Kings and Queens had absolute power and the local businesspersons and landowners slowly but surely put an end to their tyranny. The result was parliament. But now parliament has, for the most part, just replaced the old ruling elites.

History does repeat. It comes back wearing a new garb but it’s always the same.

