Is age really just a number? Discover the story of one woman who married an older man and has come to regret her decision ever since.

Source: I Married an Older Man. Here’s Why I Regret It. — Best Life

Opinion:

We often hear people say “age is just a number” but when push comes to shove, many shy away from the idea of hooking up with someone twice as old as themselves—or come to regret it as we find in the above-linked article.

What’s the story?

Is this unsavory ‘ageism’ or is there some wisdom in wanting to connect and maybe share your life with someone around your own age?

Sexual thrills are one thing. But as any Hindu, Buddhist or (non-perverted) Christian holy person will tell you, that doesn’t last. The only thing that lasts, according to most world religions, is the love of God inside your own heart.

Not everyone is cut out for the single life, however. To be satisfied by God alone apparently requires great sacrifice. The saints often say in their autobiographies that they need to let go of just about everything before they can allow God to fully enter into their hearts.

What most recognized saints do not let go of, however, is the economic security that a given Church provides. And I often wonder just how saintly they really are if they are turning a blind eye to all the corruption that usually goes on within their organized religion.

But that’s not for me to judge. Perhaps they are fully aware of the “dark side” of their Church as Saint Faustina Kowalska put it and suffer accordingly.

Faustina actually wrote in her Divine Mercy Diary that sometimes the suffering was “terrible” when she came in contact with a soul that was “not in a state of grace.” She was so sensitive that other people’s sins mystically translated – or transferred – into tangible pain for her (an idea that, if you will see my previous post, most psychiatrists and conventional thinkers just don’t get).

I myself believe in Faustina’s perception of what was happening. And I wonder how that kind of suffering compares with eating scraps from Mcdonald’s garbage bags in the freezing cold Canadian winter, as I have witnessed some street people doing both in Toronto and Ottawa. Are they saints too? Or just “bums” as some disparagingly call them?

But I digress.

The question is, what do you think when an older man marries a young woman half his age?

Or how about if an older woman marries a young man half her age?

To me, it seems it’s usually the older guy marrying the younger woman because, given our sexist society, he is usually the one who gets the paycheck or, at least, the bigger paycheck.

Do some of these women sorely regret it as they and their husbands continue to age in tandem?

Let’s say when she was 30 he was 50, so the gap didn’t seem insurmountable. Uncommon but not impossible.

But how about 60 and 80? That’s usually quite a difference in mobility and other potential issues.

A personal story from long ago as we approach Easter Weekend

When I was a kid I was attracted to this older teen who was throwing up in the juniper bushes one evening up at the cottage. We were alone at a mutual friend’s place without any parents around and I guess she had consumed a bit of jungle juice, as many teens do to celebrate their newfound independence. I had not had anything to drink, was stone-cold sober, and stayed with her as she vomited, noting her beauty even then.

But what really stuck with me over the years was her saying out of the blue, “If two people love each other, what difference does it make how old they are?” between belches in the bushes.

Alas, she wasn’t talking about me. I was just a kid who stuck by her side, happy to be near her in a caring sort of way. But when she said those words, I felt as if they conveyed some deeper, almost mystical importance. After all, according to the New Testament, St. Joseph (being Jesus’ foster father) was much older than The Virgin Mary.

I wasn’t thinking about that at the time, not having grown up in a particularly religious family. But today, it seems we would be wise to remember that in God all things are possible.