Tom Cruise will be getting a special tribute for his impressive career, and the long-delayed Top Gun: Maverick will be shown at the festival.

Source: Zombie comedy will open Cannes Film Festival where 18 movies compete for Palme d’Or | Euronews

Opinion:

Was just watching Euronews (where the above-cropped screenshot originates) and saw that the Canadian director David Cronenberg is still in the spotlight with the film Crimes of the Future. It doesn’t look like my kind of film but I do like the title and caption (English – The time has come to listen).

Reminds me of one time I walked into a university and had an unusual almost paranormal experience. Usually I really like universities, my family having a long history of involvement in academia, along with the fact that I just like learning.

But this day when I walked in, I sensed what we might call an unholy vibe. Something dark and mysterious, as if some kind of ‘Darth Vader’ beam was reaching into the present from the future, influencing some of the characters working there.

I realize this sounds more like SciFi than reality to most people. And I, to be honest, am having some difficulty finding the right words to express what I perceived.

But whatever it was, it appeared evil and oppressive.

Since then, I have wondered if evil forces or powers can reach through time. If you stick with my novel, The Chronicles of Louis Brandon, you’ll find that Louis eventually comes up against a force from the distant future that, through psychological suggestion, tries to control his choices. This dark force, being a spiritual force, is able to reach through time in its bid to oppress and make us miserable.

You could say it’s just a fancy, SciFi update of the old biblical “Devil” or “Satan” idea. But again, although I have couched this idea in SciFi, I also hypothesize that such forces may actually exist in real life.

I believe I ‘saw’ them that day at the university, which is nothing I can prove or, unfortunately, share with others.

But maybe, just maybe, it’s time for us to listen to new ideas like this because history proves, time and again, that the victors of any battle are those possessing the latest and greatest technologies—not only external technologies but also technologies of the self, as the French postmodern Michel Foucault once put it in another context.

What do you think? Too far out to be practical? Or not?

You tried to be a hero

Commit the perfect crime

But the dollar got you dancing

And you’re running out of time