Barabbas聽( ;聽Aramaic:聽讘专 讗讘讗聽Bar 示Abba示, literally “son of the father” or “son of the teacher”),[1]聽also called聽Jesus Barabbas聽(Aramaic:聽讬砖讜注 讘专 讗讘讗聽Yeshua Bar 示Abba示) in聽some manuscripts[citation needed], is a figure mentioned in the聽New Testament, in which he is an聽insurrectionary聽held by the Roman governor at the same time as聽Jesus, and whom聽Pontius Pilate聽freed at the聽Passover聽feast in聽Jerusalem, while keeping Jesus as a prisoner.

Opinion:

Been thinking about the Barabbas story which for centuries has been taken by some Christians as evidence that the Jewish people had a hand in the death of Jesus on Good Friday.

There are so many issues with this belief, it’s a wonder why some otherwise intelligent people cannot – do not – study the Bible from a historical perspective to help weed out the culture and politics from the spirituality.

At the other extreme, we have those who see only culture and politics and IMO miss the main message.