Barabbas ( ; Aramaic: בר אבא Bar ʾAbbaʾ, literally “son of the father” or “son of the teacher”),[1] also called Jesus Barabbas (Aramaic: ישוע בר אבא Yeshua Bar ʾAbbaʾ) in some manuscripts[citation needed], is a figure mentioned in the New Testament, in which he is an insurrectionary held by the Roman governor at the same time as Jesus, and whom Pontius Pilate freed at the Passover feast in Jerusalem, while keeping Jesus as a prisoner.

Been thinking about the Barabbas story which for centuries has been taken by some Christians as evidence that the Jewish people had a hand in the death of Jesus on Good Friday.

There are so many issues with this belief, it’s a wonder why some otherwise intelligent people cannot – do not – study the Bible from a historical perspective to help weed out the culture and politics from the spirituality.

At the other extreme, we have those who see only culture and politics and IMO miss the main message.