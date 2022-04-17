Easter Sunday is the first Sunday after the first Full Moon in spring, right? No, that’s a myth! It’s a little more complicated than that.

Source: How Is Easter Determined?

Easter is another holiday that I have come to view as one of those ‘relatively speaking’ holidays. Like Christmas, I am not so concerned about the actual day but do reflect on what the day represents.

Due to Covid-19, I do not go to Mass anymore but even before the pandemic I often tried to ‘social distance’ not only because I was leery of inconsiderate people coughing and sneezing without covering their faces but also because of the vibe I might have felt among the body of churchgoers.

Living with a high-risk person and being sensitive to viruses myself, I have been concerned about staying healthy in public places for many years, even before it was a pressing issue due to Covid-19.

So this year, Easter is back to the way it was when I was a kid before I became a Catholic. Our family talked about the spiritual meaning and had Easter egg hunts. But Church just wasn’t in the program.

In a way, it’s nice to remember and relive that.

Do you observe Easter?

How?