Apple has just rolled out some new gender-neutral emojis, one being a pregnant man.

Some conservatives see this as evidence that America is headed for disaster by virtue of its own folly. Others see it as progressive. And yet a third group, like myself, see it as slightly amusing. Amusing because biologically, it obviously is sheer silliness. As things currently stand, men do not become pregnant, no matter how much we try to wish that fact away. Some writers believe that it could be so in the future, but again, today on Easter Monday 2022, it’s just biological bunk.

Spiritually speaking, however, I would say we have a whole new ballgame.

Let me rewind to my application for doctoral studies at the University of Ottawa. There, I supplied a tentative thesis proposal which stated:

…to redefine and broaden our understanding of what may constitute the ‘normal human Self,’ discourse analysis will be adopted to formulate transcendental/mystical modes and, particularly, interactions of consciousness not sufficiently investigated nor schematized by Jung or Jungians. Source – Projected Thesis Outline for the University of Ottawa, Department of Religious Studies

(pdf copy of original dot matrix document)

Once accepted by the univrsity I found all sorts of small-p political pushes and pulls leading me to choose another related topic but not quite what I initially set out to do. I suppose this is partly due to the pedagogical strengths and weaknesses of a given department. I applied having been awarded a prestigious scholarship, so they accepted me with open arms and only later tried to narrow my thesis down into something more “manageable” as one professor put it.

Turns out, I am very happy with how my thesis worked out. As time passes I tend to more deeply appreciate some of the similarities between Michel Foucault and Carl Gustav Jung.

But to return to the pregnant man idea, I think on a spiritual level, some of us can have “kids” and even “pregnancies” regardless of our physical sex. If one believes in the essentially spiritual idea of intercession, an entirely new vista opens up.

There was one woman I knew in Ottawa who saw me as her “kid” during the 1990s. She was younger than me but I had a few things to learn from her… again, spiritually speaking. That particular, platonic love lasted for a while until I further developed and began to see other germinal seekers as my “kids.”

Let me stress, however, that this kind of “parenting” is more like the Kibbutz model. By that I mean one spiritual “kid” may have several “parents” overseeing their spiritual formation. Likewise, one “parent” may have many “kids.”

And because in Christian heaven we are like the angels neither male nor female, our highest selves can oversee the process of spiritual direction regardless of our physical sex.

So… are you a pregnant male? 😁

Haha. I’m being silly and serious at the same time.

Happy Easter Monday, everyone! 🙏🌷🐇🥚🐰🐣