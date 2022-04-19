Oxford academic Professor Jirina Stone spent years handing over nuclear intelligence in clandestine meetings with communist spies, a Daily Mail investigation reveals today.

Source: Unmasked: Top Oxford University professor who handed over nuclear secrets to Czech spies | Daily Mail Online

Opinion:

Sometimes a university isn’t just a university. Once in a while, it is a place where a criminal spy working for a hostile power can get a paycheck.

Follow the above link to read this shocking story and, my advice to any students, especially grad students: Keep your eyes open for fraudsters who will violate your trust, stealing your time, energy and money with no intention whatsoever of giving you a fair chance for employment within academia.

For far too long, the university has been given a free pass, as if scholars live on some kind of high moral plane superior to the rest of the world.

It’s about time universities do not simply study crime as if it always happens somewhere else but, more to the point, as it occurs within the hallowed halls of academia itself.

My first taste of this idea was through Broad and Wade’s Betrayers of the Truth: Fraud and Deceit in the Halls of Science.

I remember naively looking through the book as a sociology undergraduate as if it talked about just a few bad apples. Today, I believe corruption has the potential to run through departments and among some administrative weirdos who actively try to help academic fraudsters for their own personal gain.

Who cares if the global world order and perhaps even the survival of humanity is hanging in the balance? As long as these duplicitous stooges get their paychecks, all is well, right?

Nyet!