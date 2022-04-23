In 1966, a British psychiatrist had an idea: to change the course of history by asking the public to share their eerie intuitions

Source: The vision collector: the man who used dreams and premonitions to predict the future | Books | The Guardian

Opinion:

I recommend the above-linked article for anyone interested in the idea of time—specifically the relative, elusive nature of time.

If you’ve been visiting Earthpages for a while, you will probably know that time is something I’ve been thinking about for quite a while. My online SciFi novel about Louis Brandon, a fictional time traveler, began back in the late 90s when I had just graduated from the U.

Louis travels through time without any kind of machine, as found with H. G. Wells and just about everyone after him (except for, of course, Kurt Vonnegut and a handful of others). I love H. G. Wells but the notion of needing some kind of apparatus or drug-induced ‘trip’ seemed limiting. I thought it would be far easier to write and a lot more interesting if Louis just “did it” without any kind of external device or internal enhancement.

Brandon begins by merely sensing and eventually graduates into physically relocating to other times and places. Some Indian gurus and Christian saints allegedly have been spotted in two different places at the same time (usually called “bilocation“) but off the top of my head, I can’t think of any who physically time travel while still alive on Earth.

And I doubt it could happen. Psychological time travel, however, to me seems far more reasonable. That’s because time is somewhat slippery. I personally view time as a series of interactive “shells” for lack of a better term. Most of us live in a very small shell that is enclosed in a larger shell. If our minds can access information in that larger shell, we might get some bleed through of advance or past knowledge.

Sort of like the concentric rings we see in a tree trunk, although my model is spherical instead of circular.¹

What do you think? Are premonitions and flashbacks sometimes real?

I tried to study this intelligently at the grad level but unfortunately encountered some “eerie premonitions” as the above-linked article puts it, about the very professor I wrote for. Supporting those premonitions, that professor’s behavior proved to be dishonorable and damaging. Even the university admitted that their behavior was deserving of redress, although nothing was done.

Not the best way to get support for your ideas! But that’s what happened.😖🤷🤷‍♀️🤷‍♂️🤔

¹ Here’s a classic engraving pointing to a similar idea: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flammarion_engraving#/media/File:Flammarion.jpg