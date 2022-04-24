Emmanuel Macron was elected to a second term as French president on Sunday evening with 58.2% of the vote, according to an estimate from the Ipsos polling institute. His far-right challenger Marine L…

Source: Macron elected for second term as French president, leads Le Pen 58.2%-41.8% (Ipsos estimate)

Opinion:

I’ve been watching this election with some interest because some of the concerns expressed by both candidates are echoed not only within Canada but within any country that grapples with the issue of preserving its core values and some might say ‘national identity’ while being open to the rest of the world.

I don’t see an easy answer. It’s probably just a matter of pacing. But my guess is that our collective future on Earth will be comprised of one global government with a bunch of regional ‘states,’ ‘provinces’ or ‘territories.’

Canada seems to be way ahead of most countries in terms of the peaceful integration of many different cultures and peoples. Some see that as a weakness or ‘watering down,’ others see it as a great strength and our promise for the future.

What do you think?

Oh, and…

Congrats to Macron! I applaud how you tried to placate Putin. But you can’t talk reason with a madperson. This I know from direct experience in academia!