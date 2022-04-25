Divine Mercy Sunday is the perfect day to start listening to what Jesus himself tells us.

Source: 17 Things Jesus Revealed to St. Faustina About Divine Mercy| National Catholic Register

Opinion:

It’s Monday now and this is a day old but I just saw it, going through my RSS feeds.

What struck me was how the original headline talked about hell but the article it links to smooths everything down perhaps to make things nice and palatable for the average, conventional Catholic (National Catholic Register is a pretty mainstream publication, sold in parishes throughout Toronto and probably far beyond that).

A very nice person used to drop the paper in my mailbox after they had finished with it. I didn’t have the heart to tell them that I wasn’t really interested in all the pomp and circumstance of the Church, let alone the standard topics and moral questions that this newspaper tends to dwell on at the expense of others.

But I do believe in hell.

What do you think? Does hell exist or do you believe ‘anything goes’?