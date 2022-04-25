The internet (a.k.a. WWW, world wide web, the web, the net, online) changes so fast that every time I return to update this Think Free entry it seems hopelessly dated.

First developed by the USA military in response to the Russian Sputnik satellite of 1957, the web came to maturity in the 1990s but free Telnet access had been available in the US since 1975.

Dominating the scene by the new millennium, the web remains relatively new and mercurial. We did not see a global utopia or become millionaires overnight as many had hoped for but the web does represent a radically new landscape for mankind’s ability to communicate, buy, sell and share.

Gray and Criminal

Sadly, the web has also facilitated unethical behavior for some. Cheap thugs can pry into your personal life. They may be hiding under a banner of authenticity—that is, abusing their legal powers. Or they may simply be fraudsters trying to get your credit card information or “deepfake” artists spreading lies.

Depending on where you live, other forms of activity once perceived as ‘gray’ – like online file-sharing – have become increasingly illegal and penalized due to political pressure from governments, creators and copyright holders. Some users purchase a “no logs” VPN based in a country that apparently does not share user info with any other country. They may do this for enhanced security or, on the downside, so they can torrent copyrighted material to avert ads or hefty streaming fees.

Studies suggest that most people prefer the good vibe of obtaining their software and entertainment legally. Also, most healthy individuals prefer actual, above-board internet relationships in favor of secretly stalking someone they are obsessed with, masturbating over their victim’s stolen photos, etc.

But there will always be maladjusted people in this world. And maybe some kind of social-sexual stimulation is better than none for these sad souls (?)

Clean, Regulated and Corrupt

Meanwhile, legitimate shopping since the rise of Covid has skyrocketed, putting many brick and mortar stores out of business.

As internet speeds continue to grow, all sorts of new possibilities arise, especially with online video, gaming, conferencing, and mobile tech.

All this change has been in sync with dramatic hardware, software and infrastructure improvements. Computers, phones and tablets are always getting faster and can do more, better.

Another noteworthy development is the slow but steady increase in Linux users who prefer a free alternative to existing Windows or Apple operating systems. For me, Linux is great for older machines but cannot entirely replace the Windows and Apple behemoths that still dominate the market.

Again, the criminals are watching. Linux used to be practically malware-free but with the increase in users, new viruses specifically targeting Linux machines are cropping up left, right, and center.

Although an exciting technology, the web operates within existing global power relations which seem to be veering towards increased regulation and taxation, along with far less corporate competition—leading us away from the old ‘Wild West’ feeling that many found liberating.

Some news anchors like Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Tammy Bruce argue that a handful of interconnected oligarchs are literally ruling the show, telling us what is okay and what must be censored for the alleged ‘good’ of humanity.

Sound familiar?

Related » Burrows (William S.), Digital Scanning, E-mail, Gould (Glenn), Internet Addiction, McLuhan (Marshall Herbert), Tek War, Urban Legend