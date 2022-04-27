…is it possible that these two extremes could have anything in common–other than making money for big companies?

Opinion

Ever since I was a kid I had no talent for drawing. I read about ‘perspective,’ ‘vanishing points’ and enjoyed sitting down and trying to capture, say, the houses on my street. But the results were always less than average. I just didn’t have it. Whatever “it” is.

Later, an artist told me about ’empty space’ and that helped a bit. But still, I tend to go toward the digital arts instead of trying my hand at hand-drawing.

So this article naturally caught my eye, telling how we apparently have some prewired reflexes toward different types of proportions.

Is beauty only skin-deep?

They say beauty is only skin-deep, meaning that someone can be pretty or handsome on the outside but utterly horrid on the inside.

But that’s not true. If we become at all sensitive, we can see right away who is ugly and who is cute, regardless of how they may appear or have polished themselves up on the outside.

Ugliness and beauty emerge from the inside. It has to do with the state of our souls. If the soul is ‘dirty,’ no amount of external skin cleansers or makeup will shine it up. The light coming from that person will be tainted, at best, and their ‘aura’ or presence will likewise be gloomy. Some sensitives may try to stay away from such people because the vibe is so bad it may be toxic.

That’s a simplification, of course. Some ‘clean’ souls may be carrying a lot of spiritual junk acquired from others and be mistaken by neophytes as ‘unclean’ souls. It arguably gets a little complicated, the further we get into it. But generally speaking, if someone repeatedly gives you a headache, it might be best to ask yourself why you waste your time with them in the first place.

Praying for others at a feasible distance is the obvious solution. Too close, and we might not be able to perform our daily tasks. Too far away, and we might lose touch with some positives that we gain from that other person.

The concept of ‘boundaries’ doesn’t just apply to psychology, politics and crime. Boundaries are also important for the spiritual life.

What do you think?

