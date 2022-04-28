‘Dark empaths’: how dangerous are psychopaths and narcissists with empathy?

Introduction by Michael W. Clark, Ph.D. (Earthpages.org)

Let me begin by noting that my comments here are entirely independent of this article. I only hope that by stressing this and placing my comments before the article headline, I won’t be ruffling any feathers at The Conversation, a site which I generally respect and applaud for its free sharing of Creative Commons articles.

Okay so with that out of the way, I have mixed feelings about this piece. On the plus side, it does seem to speak to some of the elements I have been alluding to for many years with respect to a dishonorable professor I had the unfortunate experience of studying under. But not only that person. There are others I have met along the way who seem to fit with some of the characteristics outlined below. (For those wanting the skinny, just watch the YouTube video. It starts off with goofy cartoons but actually isn’t too bad).

On the downside, the article makes some pretty sweeping conclusions from a sample size of just under 1000. Would you trust a Covid vaccine with a sample size of less than 1000? Also, no clear information is given about the SES of the sample. Are these college kids? Factory workers? The so-called unemployed? Even tracing the (presumably) original study leaves some unanswered questions.

Moreover, the charge of being ‘antisocial’ is culturally loaded. Is a Catholic monk or hermit ‘antisocial’? Or are they socially ‘okay’ because they do their thing in a large, corrupt organization that pays the bills for them?

I think you get my point.

Having said that I think the enduring point of this article is that some folks use empathy, not for the good but to manipulate. I say that not as some kind of pseudo-scientist but as a guy who has watched and lived a bit.

What do you think? Do dark empaths exist? If we find ourselves in a relationship with one, could that slowly but surely warp our own perspective and twist our ethical ideals, convictions, and related behavior?

Read on and decide for yourself!

‘Dark empaths’: how dangerous are psychopaths and narcissists with empathy?

You may have psychopathic traits, too.

Nadja Heym, Nottingham Trent University and Alexander Sumich, Nottingham Trent University

People with “dark personality traits”, such as psychopathy or narcissism, are more likely to be callous, disagreeable and antagonistic in their nature. Such traits exist on a continuum – we all have more or less of them, and this does not necessarily equate to being clinically diagnosed with a personality disorder.

Traditionally, people who are high in dark traits are considered to have empathy deficits, potentially making them more dangerous and aggressive than the rest of us. But we recently discovered something that challenges this idea. Our study, published in Personality and Individual Differences, identified a group of individuals with dark traits who report above-average empathic capacities – we call them “dark empaths”.

Since this study, the dark empath has earned a reputation as the most dangerous personality profile. But is this really the case?

Dark personality traits include psychopathy, machiavellianism and narcissism, collectively called the “dark triad”. More recently, it has been suggested that sadism be added, culminating in a “dark tetrad”.

Psychopathy is characterised by a superficial charm and callousness. People high in such traits often show an erratic lifestyle and antisocial behaviour. Machiavellianism derives from the writings of Niccolò Machiavelli, a Renaissance author, historian and philosopher. He described power games involving deception, treachery and crime. Thus, machiavellianism refers to an exploitative, cynical and manipulative nature. Narcissism is characterised by an exaggerated sense of entitlement, superiority and grandiose thinking, while sadism denotes a drive to inflict and enjoy pain in others.

The dark traits, particularly psychopathy and machiavellianism, have been consistently associated with aggressive and anti-social behaviour.

The empathy puzzle

Empathy can refer to the capacity to share feelings, namely “affective empathy” (if you are sad, I also feel sad). But it can also be the ability to understand other people’s minds, dubbed “cognitive empathy” (I know what you think and why you are feeling sad).

For example, the lack of (specifically affective) empathy is a well documented hallmark in clinical psychopathy used to explain their often persistent, instrumental violent behaviour. Our own work supports the notion that one of the reasons people with dark traits hurt other people or have difficulties in relationships is an underpinning lack of empathy.

Paradoxically, however, some researchers have previously reported average or even higher levels of some aspects of empathy in some people with dark traits.

This makes sense in a way, as to manipulate others for your own gain – or indeed enjoy the pain of others – you must have at least some capacity to understand them. Thus, we questioned whether dark traits and empathy were indeed mutually exclusive phenomena.

Dark empaths

We asked almost 1,000 people to complete assessments, based on questionnaires, on the dark triad and empathy. We then used a method called latent profile analysis that allows you to establish clusters of people with different profiles of certain trait combinations.

As expected, we found a traditional dark triad group with low scores in empathy (about 13% of the sample). We also found a group with lower to average levels across all traits (about 34% were “typicals”) and a group with low dark traits and high levels of empathy (about 33% were “empaths”). However, the fourth group of people, the “dark empaths”, was evident. They had higher scores on both dark traits and empathy (about 20% of our sample). Interestingly, this latter group scored higher on both cognitive and affective empathy than the “dark triad” and “typical” groups.

We then characterised these groups based on measures of aggression, general personality, psychological vulnerability and wellbeing. The dark empaths were not as aggressive as the traditional dark triad group – suggesting the latter are likely more dangerous. Nevertheless, the dark empaths were more aggressive than typicals and empaths, at least on a measure of indirect aggression – that is, hurting or manipulating people through social exclusion, malicious humour and guilt-induction. Thus, although the presence of empathy was limiting their level of aggression, it was not eliminating it completely.

In line with this notion, empaths were the most “agreeable” (a personality trait showing how nice or friendly you are), followed by typicals, then dark empaths, and last dark triads. Interestingly, dark empaths were more extroverted than the rest, a trait reflecting the tendency to be sociable, lively and active. Thus, the presence of empathy appears to encourage an enjoyment of being or interacting with people. But it may potentially also be motivated by a desire to dominate them.

Moreover, dark empaths were a little higher in neuroticism, a type of negative thinking, but did not score higher on depression, anxiety or stress. Instead, their neuroticism may reflect sub-traits such as anger, hostility or self-doubt. Indeed, the dark empaths reported judging themselves more harshly than those with dark triad personalities. So it seems they may have a conscience, perhaps even disliking their dark side. Alternatively, their negative emotions may be a response to their self-loathing.

Hidden dangers

Though the aggression reported by the dark empaths was not as high as the traditional dark triad group, the danger of this personality profile is that their empathy, and likely resulting social skills, make their darkness harder to spot. We believe that dark empaths have the capacity to be callous and ruthless, but are able to limit such aggression.

It is worth noting, however, that those clinically diagnosed with an antisocial personality disorder (often showing excessive levels of dark traits), most certainly lack empathy and are dangerous predators – and many of them are in prison. Our research is looking at people in the general population who have elevated levels of dark personality traits, rather than personality disorders.

We are continuing our quest to find out more about the characteristics of the dark empaths in relation to other psychological outcomes. For example, we are interested in their risk taking, impulsivity or physically aggressive behaviour. We also want to understand how they process emotions or facial expressions, or how they perceive and react to threats.

We are currently replicating and extending some of our findings using the dark tetrad instead. Our results are yet to be published, but indicate there are two further profiles in addition to the four groups we’ve already identified. One is an “emotionally internalised group”, with high levels of affective empathy and average cognitive empathy, without elevated dark traits. The other shows a pattern similar to autistic traits – particularly, low cognitive empathy and average affective empathy in the absence of elevated dark traits.

We are hoping this research may be able to shift our understanding of empathy in the context of the dark traits.

Nadja Heym, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Nottingham Trent University and Alexander Sumich, Associate Professor of Psychology, Nottingham Trent University

