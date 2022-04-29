For the first time in its 140-year history, two female boxers are headlining at Madison Square Garden as undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor goes toe-to-toe with seven-weight champion Amanda Serrano in the ring on Saturday.

Opinion:

I saw this headline the other day at Euronews. Anchor Helena Humphrey, whom I generally enjoy watching said, to paraphrase, that she was looking forward to the bout. Disappointed I was, I must say in true Yoda fashion.

Does ‘feminism’ mean women should do the same stupid, risky, and dangerous things men have been doing for centuries? Does it mean we, the public, should applaud and reward these violent and physically dangerous activities?

“Violence is not the answer” we recently heard with The Slap.

Huh?

A slight societal disconnect here?

What do you think?