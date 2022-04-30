Paul appears to have extended a posthumous olive branch, of sorts, to the late John Lennon during a show in Washington State.
Source: Paul McCartney Does Virtual Duet with John Lennon During WA Concert
Opinion:
What begins as a weak rehash of an old classic suddenly becomes almost fresh again with the ‘appearance’ of John Lennon.
I wonder what JL thought about it in heaven?
Limp rehash is being polite, Paul’s voice can’t handle one of my least favorite Beatle songs anymore. A good model for aging rockers to follow is Dion in “Here in America”, tribute to Sam Cooke…an artist who continues to grow and be relevant…a long way from Runaround Sue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is funny. I initially wrote “limp rehash” but out of respect for the ol’ Beatle, changed it to “weak rehash.”
Dion has one of those great voices that stands the test of time. Pretty rare but it does happen! Elton John can’t really hit the high notes of his old tunes, and Paul M. well it’s also his *interpretation* that just doesn’t cut it. I think he tries to change with the times (I’ve heard some of his more recent stuff) but I wasn’t blown away.
LikeLike