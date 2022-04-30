Introduction

Note – For the quick version, you can scroll down toward the end for a chart comparing religions and cults, which basically summarizes the entire article. And here’s another good web page I recently found: https://www.goodtherapy.org/blog/psychpedia/cult-definition

Religions and Cults

By Michael W. Clark, Ph.D.

A fairly recent trend in the academic study of religion is to say there’s no difference among religions, cults and enjoyable pastimes.

Meanwhile, some Atheists, New Age believers and Pagans uphold organized religion as a great evil, saying it is a source of oppression and war.

These individuals may find it convenient to blame organizational behavior instead of identifying the root causes of fear, greed, anger, ignorance, hypocrisy and aggression.1 And perhaps some of the more forceful critics of organized religion harbor these negative qualities and project them onto an amorphous idea of religion2–i.e. the big bad ‘other.’

Not to say that organized religion doesn’t have its pitfalls but a great number of people also say it carries distinct advantages.3

Religion and Structure

Throughout history, most religions have exhibited some degree of organizational structure. One might even ask if religion could exist without structure.

Hinduism, for example, which many often say has no overall organization, supports local priests who preside over temples or shrines. Moreover, Hindu priests manage funds contributed by believers–this is particularly evident during religious festivals.

Even the esoteric guru-disciple tradition exhibits a structure and hierarchy. Absolute beginners answer to lesser gurus; lesser gurus answer to greater gurus; and greater gurus answer to God. Moreover, greater gurus usually have a plethora of workers and volunteers underneath them, each with specific or possibly rotating duties.

The average ashram is not a chaotic nor a democratic place. Quite simply, there’s a charismatic leader with many followers. And, again, it’s all very structured. Although some say Hinduism in its diversity is unstructured, it definitely has its own kind of structure.4

The Dark Side of Structure

Most of us are aware that organized religion has done bad things in the past. Religion has legitimized violence through the centuries, the most obvious examples being the Crusades and the cruel torture and killing of so-called witches.

Not only that. Contemporary religious leaders have sheltered pedophiles known to have preyed on the young and innocent. Meanwhile, some organized religions seem to reiterate infantile cosmologies and a deep-rooted and harmful chauvinism, both traceable to archaic cultures.

But is religion the cause or, rather, should we look to the authoritarian personalities who perpetuate organizational aggression and oppression?

This individual-centered view would probably seem too simplistic for most contemporary sociologists. Some neo-Marxists, for instance, would say that over time the ideological structures of organized religion become formally codified (e.g. the Code of Canon Law or The Westminster Confession). As formal codes become reified they are sometimes said to facilitate the reproduction of repressive cultural attitudes and practices.

In essence, mankind creates rules which, in turn, confine the creators.

A Moderate View

While children tend to see the world in terms of black at white, projecting their fears and dislikes onto a “bad” other such as organized religion, another perhaps more mature perspective takes a middle road.

This is the view that individuals are born and raised in societies and subgroups already imbued with organizational structure. And human nature being what it is, not all of those structures are entirely good. At some point, one must choose to utterly reject or work within and try to make a positive contribution to worldly structures. This isn’t toeing the line or kissing up but more like not rocking the boat so as prevent it from capsizing. After all, a capsized boat can’t be steered to shore.5

But sometimes existing structures are so oppressive that they simply have to be modified. Here we have the enduring figures like Martin Luther, Sigmund Freud and Albert Einstein who created new paradigms because the existing ones didn’t work for them.

Great personages tend to radically overhaul or articulate entirely new structures. They’re compelled to overcome environments not in sync with their temperaments, interests, long-term observations and moral convictions.6

Religions and Cults

Fundamentalists usually see their particular beliefs as the only truth, making it relatively easy for intelligent people to bracket their silly claims. But rarely will intellectuals sitting on the fence consider the possibility that one religion may, in fact, enjoy more divine favor than another. To uncritically say “all religions are the same” or “all religions and cults are the same” seems superficial.

By way of analogy, let’s say I enter a store, ask the clerk for tofu and she gives me a bag of peanuts. Would I buy it?

“It’s all the same; they both have protein,” the clerk proclaims.

But it’s not all the same, especially if I’m allergic to peanuts and eating them could be lethal.

Consider another analogy: I’m driving through the countryside. It’s a scorching hot day so I pull into a gas station and ask the attendant for a cold bottle of water. He hands me a beer.

“Thirst quenchers are all the same,” he says.

Again, they’re not all the same. And if I drink beer instead of water, would I be a safe and responsible driver?

While some might say that I’m forwarding a kind of fundamentalism of my own, nothing could be further from the truth. In actual fact, I find any kind of uncritical fundamentalism somewhat frightening. And while it might be politically correct or expedient to publicly affirm that all religions are the same, I’m more interested in the advancement of knowledge instead of passing on convenient fabrications or well-intentioned imaginings.

Progressive theory is rarely developed by tiptoeing around in a state of fearful acquiescence. If I have perceived real experiential differences across religions, as a scientifically-minded person I’m bound to say so. Even when viewed from the outside, most mature thinkers would agree that the attitudes, beliefs, teachings and practices of different religions and cults exhibit not uniformity but tremendous diversity.

Some define religion as “anything that inspires.” But this definition seems spurious. Would we say that watching a soccer game is a religious pastime? Some might say yes. But I’d contend that religion not only hints at but articulates a belief in the spiritual dimension—as something more than this. And if ritual is present, it may be more or less structured and, likewise, more or less public.

As for cults, the intended usage in this article approximates the third of five definitions provided by Merriam-Websters online dictionary: “a religion regarded as unorthodox or spurious; also : its body of adherents.”

These are just working definitions, certainly not etched in stone. Instead of trying to provide exhaustive definitions for religions and cults, a precarious task at best, the following chart attempts to summarize some of the main beliefs and practices found within religions and cults.

Again, this outline is not the final word on religions and cults. The attributes listed in each column don’t universally apply and many of the distinctions are debatable. In keeping with sociologist Max Weber’s approach, however, these categories are ideal types.

Ideal types are generalized constructs designed to stimulate thought. They don’t provide precise definitions or exhaustive descriptions.

Beliefs Religions Glorification of God (or for Pagans, gods/goddesses, often said to be different manifestations of God)

Revealed truth claims

Prophecy, especially but not necessarily in the past

The primacy of Love (for God and neighbor)

Heavenly, cosmic, and/or social justice

Emphasis on freedom and free choice to humbly cooperate with a divine plan

Emphasis on God’s mercy

Inherent human dignity

Life is a priceless gift from God

Human beings were created slightly lower than angels (Catholicism) Cults Glorification of a charismatic leader holding a particular theory about truth and demanding absolute loyalty to themselves and the organization

Revealed truth claims

Prophecy

The primacy of cult’s survival (unless the group is suicidal, in which case it survives in another world or cosmic plane)

Emphasis on blind obedience

May emphasize punishment and/or impending doom

Human beings are inferior or underdeveloped compared to cosmic entity or entities embodied or mediated by the leader Liturgy Officiated by priests, pastors, ministers, rabbis, imams, or equivalent (may or may not be hierarchical)

Use of a sacred text(s) describing moral truths and often archaic cosmology

Usually congregate at specific buildings (e.g.temple, mosque, church)

Often involves rites, sacraments, or festivals

May involve worldly sacrifice for spiritual causes and rewards

Group and private prayer

Mystical but not magical component (except Pagans often say “‘white magic” is religious) Messages from a single leader, possibly disseminated by an inner circle

Use of text(s) describing truth, often with an abundance of hard-to-prove cosmic theories (e.g.Earth was seeded by aliens)

Based on an extreme scenario (e.g. the world is”evil” or “primitive”)

May involve orgiastic ceremonies, chanting, dancing, and mind-altering substances

Involves worldly sacrifice for spiritual causes and rewards

Group or private prayer to the leader or the being/energy he or she allegedly embodies (e.g. aliens, wise Eternals, etc.) Practice Missionary work and potential converts are welcomed (except in traditional Hinduism, where one can only be born a Hindu)

Limited theological debate permitted

Pilgrimage (essential, advantageous, or accepted)

Actively concerned with social betterment, charity, and building a community of believers

Involves almsgiving and donations for missionary activity

Pedagogy, scholarship, scripture reading, cultural and artistic events

Clearly proscribed ethical guidelines

Economic support through members

Meditation, contemplation, prayer Unethical recruitment style, including deception and false promises

Discussion and democratic change are forbidden–critical outsiders “don’t understand”

Members exploited for free or inexpensive labor

Separated from the outside world

Previous family ties severed

Members adopt new names and family identity

Manipulation of members’ emotions, hopes, and dreams

Often ruthless methods of control

Selling of magical elixirs and/or ill-founded philosophies

Leader coldly views recruits as”investments” instead of free human beings

Subtle or aggressive brainwashing Ideal Attitude Loving God and others

Avoidance of selfishness

Humility

Enhancement of individuality (except for some Hindu and Buddhist meditative ideals of negating individuality in Brahman or Nirvana, respectively) Loving obedience to leader and cause

Psychological and financial dependency

Possibility of arrogance (i.e. “we know best”)

Loss of individuality Other The organization continues and often grows after the death of the founder (Weber calls this the ‘routinization of charisma’ but this overlooks the idea that genuine Spirit may continue to inform and inspire a religious community throughout the course of history)

Finances are usually or partially open to public scrutiny (e.g. figures are posted in Catholic parish bulletins but the Vatican Bank isn’t open to public scrutiny)

Violence condoned in extreme situations (e.g.”The Just War”) The organization usually has relatively short longevity and dwindles after the death of the founder

Finances concealed

Sometimes former members speak of a cult’s alleged use of scare tactics through financial or physical threats

The above chart elaborates on many sources, including Gregg Stebben’s Everything You Need to Know About Religion (The Pocket Professor, Denis Boyles ed., New York: Pocket Books, 1999: 25-26).

As a final word, perhaps a tentative solution to the immense diversity among so-called religions and cults is expressed in the song “One” by Bono and U2:

One love

One blood

One life

You got to do what you should

One life

With each other

Sisters

Brothers

One life

But we’re not the same

We get to

Carry each other

Carry each other

– One from Achtung Baby

Notes

1. John Locke says something quite similar in A Letter Concerning Toleration (1689).

If men enter into seditious conspiracies, it is not religion inspires them to it in their meetings, but their sufferings and oppressions that make them willing to ease themselves. Just and moderate governments are everywhere quiet, everywhere safe; but oppression raises ferments and makes men struggle to cast off an uneasy and tyrannical yoke. I know that seditions are very frequently raised upon pretence of religion, but it is as true that for religion subjects are frequently ill treated and live miserably. Believe me, the stirs that are made proceed not from any peculiar temper of this or that Church or religious society, but from the common disposition of all mankind, who when they groan under any heavy burthen endeavour naturally to shake off the yoke that galls their necks.

See also Religion and War.

2. Projection seems to be a widespread and recurring defense mechanism. This concept is defined in Daryl Sharp’s Jung Lexicon.

3. When attending Mass, for instance, it’s often psychologically, socially, and spiritually uplifting to be among people from all walks of life who share common or similar core beliefs. Years ago, while regularly attending Tai Chi classes, a similar but not identical dynamic arose.

4. Not unlike the Catholic newsletters and donation forms that arrive in the mail today, while I was residing in India the local priest sent children to my door, selling tickets for an upcoming puja.

5. See the parable of Matthew 13:24-30. This idea of working within a structure takes many different forms. Contemplative saints, for instance, may be intensely involved in the world while seeming remote to worldly people unable to appreciate the belief that contemplative prayer is extremely necessary and demanding work.

6. While some say that anti-Semitism figured in Freud’s choosing to abandon a scientific career in favor of specialized medicine, Henri F. Ellenberger in The Discovery of the Unconscious emphasizes the far less menacing factors of professional seniority and Freud’s upcoming marriage. Without a change of plans “Freud would have to be content for a very long time with an inferior and poorly paid position” (p. 433).

