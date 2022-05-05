Two more episodes to go and then I am done with this wickedly masterful series.

I know The Sopranos is old news but it is still hailed as one of the best TV shows ever. And I can see why. It’s gritty, upsetting, and sometimes a plain downer but the performances, cinematography, and nuanced character development keep me watching.

Right now, A.J. Soprano (Robert Iler) is in lockdown for trying to commit suicide. There’s lots of psychiatric talk and although this is just fiction, I have to ask why anyone would believe in the American Psychiatric Association as if it was the gospel truth on healing souls.

With Tony Soprano (A.J.’s father), his psychiatrist Dr. Melfi (Lorraine Bracco) asks him how he’s doing, not always connecting the dots between his murderous, lying, and philandering lifestyle and his depression. Likewise, Tony’s son A.J. talks to a male psychiatrist who instantly puts him on the latest trendy antidepressant rather than try to extract him from his wildly unhealthy family situation.

As I have said before, Americans are good at many things but when it comes to the soul, their understanding tends to be superficial and for many, lacking in an appreciation of the importance of God and God’s graces in healing. The sad thing is, the rest of the world buys into this silly model of healing. When I was in India in the 1980s I was surprised to find the latest APA endorsed drugs in the dirtiest little hole in the wall drug store. Even the great ‘Guru of the world’ (cough cough) of Mother India buys into this model.

It’s a global hegemony. Americans can tell us how to think. What’s normal. What’s real.

Time to wake up! There is a lot more to life than the latest pill to pop. And in my opinion, genuine holistic healing demands we don’t merely seek medical help but also get in touch with that larger vista.

Anyhow, to return to The Sopranos, as I say, just two more episodes to go. I’ll miss it but will also be glad to have worked through this difficult yet rewarding drama.

What’s next?

Breaking Bad so far doesn’t grab me. And Better Call Saul seems like a lightweight replacement when compared to The Sopranos. Meanwhile, Gomorrah seems too high on grit and low on fun for me.

Maybe I’ll just go with The IT Crowd and forget about everything for a while!