Warning, contains major spoilers and I strongly suggest not reading this if you have any intention of watching this series for the first time

Sigh. He’s gone. Not only is the TV series over (for me) but the actual guy, James Gandolfini, is dead, so I can’t bug him at his website like I used to love to do with David Bowie—before he died too, that is.

Everybody dies. This is a fact of life. However, some of us grow old and enjoy (or dread) those final years while others’ lives are sadly cut short.

We still don’t know what happened with Tony Soprano in that dreamlike final scene at the cheap diner. My initial reaction was confusion… everything suddenly goes black, and for several seconds. Then the credits appear and we realize it is intentional.

Confusion was a pretty common reaction back in June 10, 2007 when the final episode first aired. People fiddled with their TV remotes, wondering if they had hit the wrong button.

What the hell happened here?

Well, when the credits appeared I felt that Meadow came in the door but we are cut off from the Soprano’s life from that point on. Life goes on for them but we only get an infinite blackness. (Sort of like when a girlfriend suddenly ditches you without warning. No fun. No fun at all.)

A few minutes later, I wondered if in fact Tony was killed by that man who slunk into the bathroom or maybe by someone else coming in the front door. But why? Hadn’t he just made a deal with the New Yorkers to stop the violence? Could some vengeful underling have taken ‘business’ into his own hands?

Like life itself, the scene is left open-ended.

Some reviewers say a lot of the symbolism in that episode leads up to Tony being killed. Others say it only points to the possibility of an untimely death, which he must live with day in and day out.

So, as this interpretation goes, the final scene leaves us with empathy for the type of ‘dark’ lifestyle the guy has condemned himself to.

Also interesting is that Gandolfini actually does die at age 51 in 2013. Apparently, he had been enjoying the sights during a hot day in Italy and died through natural causes that very night. Whenever Tony passes out in the show I think of him passing out and dying in real life at a relatively young age.

Was writer and producer David Chase, religiously ambivalent as he seems, being somewhat prescient?

Again, we don’t know.

And that’s what makes this a great ending. The Sopranos is truly postmodern in the sense that it deconstructs so many taken-for-granted truth claims and social practices… to include how a TV series should end.

The ‘black hole’ is an endpoint and a beginning. An implosion we can fill in any way we want. The fact that I’m experiencing this 15 years late is irrelevant. The show’s inconclusive conclusion hit me just as hard as if it was aired last night for the very first time.

And maybe that’s the sign of a true classic.